Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) Trading Down 7.2%

Protech Home Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTQQF – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 298,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 188,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
Protech Home Medical Trading Down 7.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67.
Protech Home Medical Company Profile
Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Protech Home Medical
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Protech Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protech Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.