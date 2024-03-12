Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.11% of Public Storage worth $53,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 49.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 44.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $291.64 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.95 and a 200-day moving average of $274.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

