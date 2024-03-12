Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $264.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $185,868.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at $31,146,892.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 15,682 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $70,412.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $185,868.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at $31,146,892.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,811 shares of company stock valued at $291,001. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

