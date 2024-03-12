Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Shares Down 0.6%

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.68 and last traded at $23.77. Approximately 22,993 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 17,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

Get Putnam Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $197.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFUT. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,360,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,088,000 after acquiring an additional 334,905 shares during the last quarter.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (PFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting US-listed companies with positive environmental, social, and economic development contributions measured by proprietary sustainability criteria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.