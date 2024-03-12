Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.05 and last traded at $30.13. 38,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 65,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

Get Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF alerts:

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $428.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,468,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,163,000 after acquiring an additional 552,442 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.