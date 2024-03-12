PZ Cussons (OTCMKTS:PZCUY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

PZ Cussons plc (OTCMKTS:PZCUY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

PZ Cussons Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16.

PZ Cussons Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

