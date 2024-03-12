RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

RadNet Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.75. RadNet has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,310.34 and a beta of 1.66.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $420.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.11 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 84.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RadNet by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 180.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 51.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

