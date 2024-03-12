Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSNW) Shares Down 4.3%

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSNW – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 68,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 89,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

