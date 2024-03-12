Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $63.76, but opened at $62.33. Rambus shares last traded at $62.53, with a volume of 104,816 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $932,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,946,618.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $255,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,128.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total value of $932,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,618.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,815. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rambus by 40.9% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 69,895 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the third quarter valued at about $9,204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Rambus during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rambus by 205.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 206,720 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 51.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

