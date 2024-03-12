Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Stock Position Decreased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,470 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.20% of Ranpak worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ranpak alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Ranpak by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 442,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ranpak by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in Ranpak by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 423,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ranpak in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PACK opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.