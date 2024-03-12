RC365 (LON:RCGH) Trading Down 9.4%

RC365 Holding plc (LON:RCGH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.10 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.15 ($0.10). 298,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 403,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

RC365 Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.70.

About RC365

RC365 Holding plc, an investment holding company, operates as a fintech solutions service provider in China and Hong Kong. Its payment gateway solutions (online and offline) include secure payment gateway services to facilitate the banking needs of the Asian community for cross-border payment services; and IT support and security services consist of IT technical support services, cyber security consultation services, and portal support services to its clients.

