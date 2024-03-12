Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Magnite (MGNI)

Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/7/2024 – Magnite had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Magnite had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $11.00 to $14.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Magnite had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Magnite had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Magnite had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Magnite had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Magnite had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Magnite had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Magnite Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,221,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,904 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,759,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,221,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after buying an additional 1,497,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magnite by 9,584.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

