Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 6.1% Following Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) fell 6.1% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.51. 3,359,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 7,262,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Specifically, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,571.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $430,743.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,147,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,845,944 in the last 90 days. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 966.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

