REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,068.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,115 shares of company stock worth $2,485,072. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in REGENXBIO by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.27.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 291.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Free Report

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Further Reading

