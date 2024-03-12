Reviewing Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) & MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Power Integrations and MaxLinear’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $444.54 million 9.51 $55.74 million $0.97 76.61 MaxLinear $693.26 million 2.43 -$73.15 million ($0.89) -23.13

Power Integrations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MaxLinear. MaxLinear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Power Integrations has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

87.7% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Power Integrations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of MaxLinear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Power Integrations and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 12.54% 6.46% 5.84% MaxLinear -10.55% 4.77% 3.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Power Integrations and MaxLinear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 2 3 0 2.60 MaxLinear 0 7 4 0 2.36

Power Integrations currently has a consensus price target of $86.17, indicating a potential upside of 15.96%. MaxLinear has a consensus price target of $25.18, indicating a potential upside of 22.30%. Given MaxLinear’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Summary

Power Integrations beats MaxLinear on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Integrations



Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems. It also offers high-voltage diodes; InnoSwitch IC for electric vehicles; high-voltage gate-driver products used to operate high-voltage switches, such as insulated-gate bipolar transistors and silicon-carbide MOSFETs under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names; and SCALE-iDriver for use in powertrain and charging applications for electric vehicles. In addition, the company provides motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, and air purifiers, as well as pumps, fans, and blowers used in consumer appliances, such as dishwashers and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct sales staff, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About MaxLinear



MaxLinear, Inc. provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management. The company's products are used in various electronic devices, such as radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; optical transceivers targeting hyperscale data centers; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; broadband modems compliant with data over cable service interface specifications, passive optical fiber standards, and digital subscriber line, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

