Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Shares Up 5.4%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.11. 64,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.
About Rise Gold
Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.
