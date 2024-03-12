Rocket Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 18,227 put options on the company. This is an increase of 55% compared to the average daily volume of 11,740 put options.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.75 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Price Performance

RKT stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of -77.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.39.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $47,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $17,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after buying an additional 1,864,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,336.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,817,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after buying an additional 1,691,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.