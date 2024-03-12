Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $22,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,738 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $215,125,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after buying an additional 768,909 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROK opened at $284.79 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.54.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

