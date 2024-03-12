ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Trading Down 1.9%

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 183,420 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 135,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
ROK Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.46.
About ROK Resources
ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. It primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Regina, Canada.
