Roth CH Acquisition (NASDAQ:USCTU) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Roth CH Acquisition Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88.

Roth CH Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roth CH Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.