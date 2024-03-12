Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 405,533 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 405,533 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.19% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $54,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017,393 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after buying an additional 3,252,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $141,476,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $74,050,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,364 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

