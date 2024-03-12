Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 57,454 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,454 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.43% of Liberty Broadband worth $57,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $95.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.82 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $630,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,013.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

