Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 59,579 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,829,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,579 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of British American Tobacco worth $57,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 48,897 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

