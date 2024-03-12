Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.96% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $59,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after acquiring an additional 129,931 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $3,515,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 100,286 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPQ opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average of $49.48.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.3804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

