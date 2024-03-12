Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 935,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.42% of Loews worth $59,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Loews during the third quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L stock opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.27. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

