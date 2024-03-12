Royal Bank of Canada Buys 43,644 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Relx worth $53,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Relx by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RELX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Relx Trading Down 1.3 %

RELX stock opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.526 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

