Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVTFree Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,529,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.24% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $55,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,926,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,679 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,697,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444,542 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,741,000 after buying an additional 4,427,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,307,000 after buying an additional 2,096,717 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

