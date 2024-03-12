Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,452,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,030,385 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.98% of First Horizon worth $60,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.68.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.