Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.14% of Republic Services worth $63,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,389,000 after buying an additional 27,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,658,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,971,000 after buying an additional 44,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,580,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,809,000 after buying an additional 107,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $184.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $126.58 and a one year high of $192.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

