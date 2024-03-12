Royal Bank of Canada Has $54.11 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.41% of Deckers Outdoor worth $54,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $2,015,000. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $9,043,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Citigroup cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.86.

NYSE:DECK opened at $901.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $395.90 and a twelve month high of $939.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $805.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $663.75.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,456 shares of company stock valued at $28,641,748. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

