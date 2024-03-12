Royal Bank of Canada Has $54.35 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALFFree Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,664 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.88% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $54,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

CALF opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

