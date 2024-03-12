Royal Bank of Canada Has $54.89 Million Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 449,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.14% of Onsemi worth $54,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Onsemi by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the first quarter worth $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 4.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.05. Onsemi has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

