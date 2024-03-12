Royal Bank of Canada Has $55.09 Million Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,179,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,593,932 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.11% of ING Groep worth $55,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.56. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 32.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.697 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

