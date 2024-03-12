Royal Bank of Canada Has $58.75 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.36% of Waters worth $58,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Waters alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 55.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $353.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.11. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $363.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Waters

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.