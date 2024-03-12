Royal Bank of Canada Has $58.84 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,496 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.16% of Centene worth $58,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 677,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,833 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 471,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,473,000 after purchasing an additional 85,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. UBS Group increased their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

Centene Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $78.04 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

