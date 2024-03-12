Royal Bank of Canada Has $59.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.13% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $59,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,003,000 after purchasing an additional 693,985 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 90,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.14. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $77.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2617 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

