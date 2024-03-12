Royal Bank of Canada Has $59.77 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,347 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Novartis were worth $59,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $126,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.07 and its 200-day moving average is $100.07.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

