Royal Bank of Canada Has $60.04 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of Monster Beverage worth $60,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNST. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.16. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

