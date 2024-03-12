Royal Bank of Canada Has $60.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,523 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.45% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $60,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.50. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $88.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
