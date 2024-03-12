Royal Bank of Canada Has $66.47 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,985 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.59% of CarMax worth $66,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CarMax by 4.1% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average of $71.86. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $55.76 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

