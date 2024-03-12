Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,449,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445,045 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.27% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $59,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,278,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,157,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,698,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,529,000 after purchasing an additional 117,060 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at $443,834.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,700 shares of company stock worth $1,129,413. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

