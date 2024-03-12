Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,830 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.58% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $63,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,894,000 after acquiring an additional 825,290 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,954,000 after buying an additional 765,160 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,682,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,867,000 after buying an additional 709,354 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 833.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 480,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after buying an additional 428,745 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,352,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC opened at $101.42 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.14.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

