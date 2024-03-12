Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,113,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,063 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.86% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $64,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,762,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,826,000 after buying an additional 123,871 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,763 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 719,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 132,253 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.29. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $48.48 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

