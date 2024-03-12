Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,041 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.02% of Onto Innovation worth $63,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 113.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,068,000 after buying an additional 571,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 572.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 448,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $26,541,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 2.4 %

Onto Innovation stock opened at $180.68 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.40 and a 12-month high of $199.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Onto Innovation

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.