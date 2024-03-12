Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 19,920 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.93% of Landstar System worth $59,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Landstar System Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $188.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.92.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

