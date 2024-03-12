Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 40,862 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,862 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.26% of Discover Financial Services worth $56,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $4,697,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 468,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after buying an additional 82,234 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $2,718,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE DFS opened at $121.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

