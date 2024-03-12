Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 987,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.44% of Incyte worth $57,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $76.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.07.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities lowered Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

