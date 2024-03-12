Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,889 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.94% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $59,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $58.57 and a 1 year high of $69.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.14.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8644 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

