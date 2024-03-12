Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.27% of VeriSign worth $56,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VeriSign alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $767,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in VeriSign by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSN. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.34, for a total transaction of $1,081,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,130,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.34, for a total transaction of $1,081,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,130,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,768.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,637 shares of company stock worth $6,357,215. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $192.83 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $229.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.88.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.