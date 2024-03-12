Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,759 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.61% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $62,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $231.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $234.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.62 and a 200-day moving average of $207.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

